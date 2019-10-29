Resources
More Obituaries for Raquel Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raquel Gomez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raquel Gomez In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Raquel Gomez

09/06/41 - 11/01/18

Senorita (Amors) it's been a year, that you left us to be with God every day you are in my heart and thoughts. I miss you with all my heart no one knows how hard it's been living without you, but it comforts me to know that you are in the best company, with God and our brother Juan. There will be a mass for first anniversary on Nov. 3,2019 at 9am at

St. Mark's Catholic Church

11700 Pebble Hills Blvd El Paso TX 79936..

Miss you mom Gilbert Gomez and family.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raquel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.