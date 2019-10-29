|
In Loving Memory of
Raquel Gomez
09/06/41 - 11/01/18
Senorita (Amors) it's been a year, that you left us to be with God every day you are in my heart and thoughts. I miss you with all my heart no one knows how hard it's been living without you, but it comforts me to know that you are in the best company, with God and our brother Juan. There will be a mass for first anniversary on Nov. 3,2019 at 9am at
St. Mark's Catholic Church
11700 Pebble Hills Blvd El Paso TX 79936..
Miss you mom Gilbert Gomez and family.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019