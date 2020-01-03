|
|
Raquel S. Ramirez
El Paso - Raquel S. Ramirez passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Mesquite, NM on August 31, 1927. She is preceded in death by her husband Francisco Ramirez, her son Agustin Ramirez, six sisters and one brother. She is survived by sons, Dario, Francisco, Gilberto, Javier, Hector, Eduardo & Jaime Ramirez. She was also blessed with 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-granddaughter. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5-9pm with vigil beginning at 6pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1pm at San Martin De Porres Church at 1885 McNutt Rd., followed by interment at Memory Gardens of the Valley Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020