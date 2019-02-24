|
Raquel (Rachel) Pino Sanders, 96 passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. Raquel's family relocated from Miami, Arizona where she was born to El Paso's "Segundo Barrio" during her youth. She was a proud Bowie High School graduate and career salesperson dedicating many years to El Paso's downtown retail industry at The White House, American Furniture and The Popular department stores. Raquel is survived by her two sons, Rodolfo and Miguel Daniel Pino; Daughter in-law, Maria B. Pino. Also survived by her grandchildren, Rodolfo M. Pino, Laura E. Pino, Gracie C. Soldi, Donald Steel, Shannon Zuniga-McCloud and six great grandchildren. Visitation for Raquel will be on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at Sunset Funeral Home- Americas, 9521 North Loop Drive.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 24, 2019