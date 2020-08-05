1/1
Rashon El-Amin Piña-Peterson

El Paso - Rashon El-Amin Piña-Peterson, age 20, of El Paso, was called home on Friday, July 25, 2020. He joins his beloved mother Rachel Piña and grandfather Jose H. Piña. Rashon was a graduate of J.M. Hanks High School in 2017 where he was a member of the Hanks Knight's Track and Football Team, he was an outstanding athlete. He loved to go out with friends and family, entertain, and make people laugh. He knew how to put a smile on everyone's face and always seemed to be the life of the party everywhere he went. Rashon once said, "It's not the length of life, but the depth of life that truly matters." He is survived by his father Shaun Peterson, his brothers Khalid, Hasim, Larry (Abby), sisters Amaya and Saidah, grandmother Justina Piña, aunts and uncles, Margie, Yolanda (David), Joe (Irma) and Yvonne (Christopher), and cousins Adela (John), Aryssa, Isaiah, Sebastian, John Jr., David Jr. Angel, Anthony, Davina, Amelia, Alexandria, Danielle (Jacob), Jayce, Ashley, and Amber. "For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then, whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord's." Romans 14:8. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina Dr. Family will receive friends from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
