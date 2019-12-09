|
|
Raul Armando Norte
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Raul Armando Norte passed away surrounded by his loving family November 23, 2019. Raul is the beloved husband for 62 years of Maria Elena Norte.
Raul was born in Meoqui, Chihuahua, Mexico August 8, 1935, as the son of the late Andres Lara Norte and Francisca Tapia. He grew up in Mexico and El Paso, Texas and completed his undergraduate education at the University of Texas at El Paso formerly known as Texas Western College.
Raul served over 20 years in the United States Army with duties to include two tours of Vietnam, overseas assignments as well as working at the Pentagon. During his years of service he was a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal. Other awards and decorations include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, The Meritorious Service Medal and graduate of the Command and General Staff College of 1968 with a focus on the Army Transportation Corps.
His passions included his family, golf and anything involving the arts. He will always be loved and remembered for his gentle and fun loving nature.
In addition to Raul's wife, his memory will live on through his children, Maria Elena Atkinson, Michele E. Paulda, Richard A. Norte, Marcella E. Meyer, grandchildren Kaitlin E. Atkinson, Sarah E. Atkinson, Bailey A. Meyer, Samuel P. Meyer, Andrew C. Meyer, and great grandson Jack S. Enriquez. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Andres and Francisca Norte and brother Andres Roberto Norte.
A military burial will take place December 13, 2019 at Fort Bliss Army Base, El Paso, Texas. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in honor of Raul Norte to the UTEP's College of Liberal Arts.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019