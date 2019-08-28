Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows
7712 S. Rosedale Street
El Paso, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Raul Rubalcava
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raul Bonifacio Rubalcava

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raul Bonifacio Rubalcava Obituary
Raul Bonifacio Rubalcava

El Paso - Raul Bonifacio Rubalcava, an El Paso native, electrical engineer, educator, devoted father, and friend to all he met, passed away on Sunday, August 25th at the age of 71.

Born the middle son of Bonifacio Luna Rubalcava & Juana Rosa Jimenez, Raul graduated with honors from Bowie High School in 1967, and went on to graduate from UTEP as an Electrical Engineer. He then moved his young family to Santa Ana, California, where he worked as an Aerospace Engineer for more than 23 years. In 1992, Raul returned to El Paso where he worked as a high school math teacher before retiring in 2006. Raul's passion for education drove him to continue to volunteer in teaching basic computer skills at to Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Raul is survived by former wife Gloria Margarita Rubalcava, children Doralina, Raul, Yvonne, Sylvia, Elvia, and Gabriel, 12 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, his brothers Carlos and Rodolfo, step mother Elvia, and 7 step siblings. He was preceded by his parents Bonifacio and Juana, and grandson, Jonathan Madrid.

Raul, was a very passionate man & a devoted father. He taught us all many lessons and filled us all with his wisdom & love…We will cherish & love you always Raul!

Services for Raul will take place at: Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, at 5pm, Friday, August 30th with the Rosario at 7pm. The Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows, 7712 S. Rosedale Street, El Paso, TX 79915, at 9am on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. A reception will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina following the committal service.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now