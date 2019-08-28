|
|
Raul Bonifacio Rubalcava
El Paso - Raul Bonifacio Rubalcava, an El Paso native, electrical engineer, educator, devoted father, and friend to all he met, passed away on Sunday, August 25th at the age of 71.
Born the middle son of Bonifacio Luna Rubalcava & Juana Rosa Jimenez, Raul graduated with honors from Bowie High School in 1967, and went on to graduate from UTEP as an Electrical Engineer. He then moved his young family to Santa Ana, California, where he worked as an Aerospace Engineer for more than 23 years. In 1992, Raul returned to El Paso where he worked as a high school math teacher before retiring in 2006. Raul's passion for education drove him to continue to volunteer in teaching basic computer skills at to Our Lady of Sorrows Church.
Raul is survived by former wife Gloria Margarita Rubalcava, children Doralina, Raul, Yvonne, Sylvia, Elvia, and Gabriel, 12 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, his brothers Carlos and Rodolfo, step mother Elvia, and 7 step siblings. He was preceded by his parents Bonifacio and Juana, and grandson, Jonathan Madrid.
Raul, was a very passionate man & a devoted father. He taught us all many lessons and filled us all with his wisdom & love…We will cherish & love you always Raul!
Services for Raul will take place at: Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso, TX 79915, at 5pm, Friday, August 30th with the Rosario at 7pm. The Mass will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows, 7712 S. Rosedale Street, El Paso, TX 79915, at 9am on Saturday, August 31st, 2019 with interment to follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. A reception will be held at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina following the committal service.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 28, 2019