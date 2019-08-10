|
Raul E. & Maria Flores
- - Our beloved Raul E. & Maria Flores were taken away from us much too soon. May the Lord grant them peace and comfort our sorrow. Maria and Raul rarely left each other's side and in the same way, they walked hand in hand into the Lord's embrace.
Maria Flores was born on November 20, 1941 and Raul Flores was born on October 28, 1935. They passed away on August 3, 2019, but their love story will endure.
Left to carry their legacy are their children, Leticia Saldana, Raul Flores Jr., Adriana Flores, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
Maria and Raul were married for 60 years. They met in Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua. Raul was a tailor at a local shop where he first laid eyes on Maria. He would make sure he was outside sweeping when Maria would walk down the sidewalk. He tried getting her attention by asking her "te cepillo el pelo?" as he motioned with the broom. He would try to sweep her feet as she walked by until he finally swept her off her feet. They raised their children in California and later moved to Texas. They loved the city of El Paso where they chose to retire and spend the rest of their lives. Maria and Raul played a huge role in the upbringing of all of their grandchildren whom they loved very much. They were fortunate enough to be involved in the lives of their great grandchildren - their love for them was indescribable.
May they be remembered for their loving, caring, and giving ways…always.
"We love you and will never stop loving you." - Family
Visitation: Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Stephen Catholic Church.
Nuestros amados Raúl E. y María Flores nos fueron arrebatados demasiado pronto. Deseamos que el Señor les conceda paz y nos consuele en nuestro dolor. María y Raúl rara vez estaban separados, y de la misma manera, caminaron de la mano hacia los brazos del Señor. María Flores nació el 20 de noviembre de 1941 y Raúl Flores nació el 28 de octubre de 1935. Fallecieron el sábado 3 de agosto del 2019, pero su historia de amor perdurará. Para atesorar su legado le sobreviven sus hijos Leticia Saldaña, Raúl Flores Jr., Adriana Flores, sus 11 nietos y 12 bisnietos. María y Raúl estuvieron casados por 60 años. Se conocieron en Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. Raúl era sastre en una tienda local donde vio por primera vez a María. Él se aseguraba de estar afuera barriendo para cuando María caminará cuesta abajo por la banqueta. Intentó llamar su atención preguntándole "¿te cepillo el pelo?" mientras hacía un gesto con la escoba. Intentaba barrerle los pies mientras ella pasaba hasta que finalmente la levantó en sus brazos. Criaron a sus hijos en California y luego se mudaron a Texas. Les encantaba la ciudad de El Paso, donde eligieron retirarse y pasar el resto de sus vidas. María y Raúl jugaron un papel muy importante en la educación de todos sus nietos a quienes amaban mucho. Tuvieron la suerte de ser partícipes en la vida de sus bisnietos; su amor por ellos era indescriptible. Que sean recordados por su amor, cariño y generosidad... siempre. ""Los amamos y nunca dejaremos de amarlos"". El velorio familiar será el domingo 11 de agosto del 2019 de 5:00 p.m. a 8:00 p.m. con el rosario a las 6:00 p.m. en la Funeraria de Mount Carmel. La misa fúnebre se celebrará el lunes 12 de agosto del 2019 a las 10:00 a.m. en la Iglesia Católica de San Esteban.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 10, 2019