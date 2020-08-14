1/1
Raul Frank Borrego
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raul Frank Borrego

El Paso - The Lord said to him "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful over few things, I will make you ruler of many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord."

Matthew 25:23

On August 12, 2020 our Lord called Raul F. (Ruly) Borrego home at the age of 90.

He was born on January 29, 1930 in San Elizario, Texas where he maintained lifelong ties.

Ruly is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Emily, sons: Michael, Steven, Albert, David (Michelle), daughter Amy; 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, one great great grand daughter, brothers Pete Borrego, Alfonso Borrego, Joe Borrego, Norman Borrego, Raymond Borrego and his sister Teresa (Tere) Nunez.

He was preceded in death by his father Alfonso Borrego, mother Cornelia Sanchez Borrego, brothers Loren Borrego, Filimon (Fili) Borrego, sisters Lidia (Lilly) Dindinger, Josephina (Pina) Lara.

Ruly proudly served two tours in the U.S. Navy and is a veteran of the Korean War.

He was employed as a U.S. Customs Inspector for the Department of the Treasury for 20 years. He retired and enjoyed 30 years traveling and spending time with family and friends.

He was a member of Mission # 12 Honor Flight, Southern New Mexico/El Paso, Texas where he traveled to Washington D.C. with fellow veterans. He remained an active participant with the local chapter.

Ruly was loved and respected by many.

Due to covid 19 restrictions, services are limited.

Services are entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home East, 1060 N Carolina Dr. El Paso, Tx 79915, 915-598-3332






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved