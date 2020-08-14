Raul Frank BorregoEl Paso - The Lord said to him "Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful over few things, I will make you ruler of many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord."Matthew 25:23On August 12, 2020 our Lord called Raul F. (Ruly) Borrego home at the age of 90.He was born on January 29, 1930 in San Elizario, Texas where he maintained lifelong ties.Ruly is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Emily, sons: Michael, Steven, Albert, David (Michelle), daughter Amy; 18 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, one great great grand daughter, brothers Pete Borrego, Alfonso Borrego, Joe Borrego, Norman Borrego, Raymond Borrego and his sister Teresa (Tere) Nunez.He was preceded in death by his father Alfonso Borrego, mother Cornelia Sanchez Borrego, brothers Loren Borrego, Filimon (Fili) Borrego, sisters Lidia (Lilly) Dindinger, Josephina (Pina) Lara.Ruly proudly served two tours in the U.S. Navy and is a veteran of the Korean War.He was employed as a U.S. Customs Inspector for the Department of the Treasury for 20 years. He retired and enjoyed 30 years traveling and spending time with family and friends.He was a member of Mission # 12 Honor Flight, Southern New Mexico/El Paso, Texas where he traveled to Washington D.C. with fellow veterans. He remained an active participant with the local chapter.Ruly was loved and respected by many.Due to covid 19 restrictions, services are limited.Services are entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home East, 1060 N Carolina Dr. El Paso, Tx 79915, 915-598-3332