Raul Hernandez
El Paso - Mr. Raul Hernandez, 74 passed away August 13, 2020 at Providence Memorial Hospital. He was born and raised in El Paso, Texas. He served as a Marine and became a Lance Corporal. Mr. Hernandez worked at El Paso Cheese Factory, then he began his own business in sales: Ruly Hernandez Pumpkin Seeds. He will be remembered as a loving father, husband, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his wife Claudia Hernandez, Alfredo, Luis, Felipe, Eduardo, Gustavo, Jorge, Raul, Steve and Hector.

Daughters: Socorro, Sylvia, Librada, Crystal, Guadalupe and Edolina.

Brothers and sisters: Nicanor+, Eduardo, Carmen+, Mario Hernandez.

Services are entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home East, 1060 N. Carolina, El Paso, TX 79915, 915-598-3332.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
9155983332
