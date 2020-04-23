Resources
1942 - 2020
El Paso - In loving memory of our father and husband, Raul Lopez. He was born on December 24, 1942, in El Paso, Texas. He was a graduate of Bowie High School. He played football and basketball, and was a member of the FFA. After high school, he attended two years of drafting school.

Raul worked in construction for 30 years. He was a foreman of the maintenance department for EPISD.

On April 16, 2020, the Lord took him home. He left behind Bertha Lopez, wife of 57 years; 7 children, Veronica (Charles) Meurer, Monica Lopez, Raymond Lopez, Susan (Charles) Seay, Virginia Lopez, Richard (Samantha) Lopez, and Christopher Lopez; 15 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and two surviving sisters Luisa Munoz and Yolanda Guerrero- Baldillo.

You will be greatly missed and always in our hearts.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
