In Memoriam
Raul Lorenzo Navarro, Sr.
August 10, 1935 - November 6, 1993
Your Life that gave us Our Lives,…
I was there when the 2 Stacks came down, back in 2013. As long and as mighty as they stood, Just like you, Strong and Mighty. Then they, like you, were gone. One time when you were painting the ASARCO stack, you told me of a time when a gust of wind, turned your scaffold, completely 180 degrees around, and you were facing away from the smokestack. Then a short while later, another gust of wind, turned you back around, back to where you were. That was your moment of Zen. And then you kept working, Always working…Just like in all my dreams of You, still working. And that's all you wanted for us, to have a Life as Best as, if not Better, than making a living hanging off a scaffold, painting an ICONIC smokestack, that eventually would disappear from Our view. Disappear like you, back on November 6th, 1993. Mother was Our Sunshine and you were the Sun!
Thank you Dad, for all your sacrifices, your work, your Life, that gave us, Our Lives. Thank You Jesus, for giving us Our Dad. Amen and AMEN!
We Love You and Miss your Dearly.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019