Raul Martinez Ruiz
El Paso - Raul Martinez Ruiz was called home to rest with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Born in El Paso, Texas on August 6, 1930, Raul graduated from El Paso High School in 1947. He met his future bride and lifelong wife Dolores in 1946. They married in 1960. He served in the Army post Korean War until 1956 and returned to El Paso where he received a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering from Texas Western (UTEP). He had careers with the El Paso Water Company, El Paso Sanitation, EPCC as a professor and The El Paso City Zoning Board of Adjustment where he retired in 1992. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Dolores Flores Ruiz. Raul is also survived by daughter Elvira Ruiz Martinez (husband Hector Martinez), sons Raul Flores Ruiz, Carlos Flores Ruiz and Agustin Flores Ruiz (wife Lidia Ruiz), 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Raul loved God, his family and his country. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 12:30 PM, Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3729 Hueco. Committal Service will follow at 2:00 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020