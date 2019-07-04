Services
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
El Paso - Raul Perea passed in peace June 30, 2019. "Rulis" was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. He is survived by his wife, Carmen Perea née Castillo; sons, Adrian and Anthony; daughter-in-law, Jackie; sisters, Irma, Carmen, and Yolanda; and granchildren, Carmen and Adrian Jr., all of whom he loved dearly. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 6th, 4-8 pm with services at 6 pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home, 1755 N. Zaragoza Rd.
Published in El Paso Times on July 4, 2019
