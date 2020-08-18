Raul Ramos Jr.El Paso - On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Raul Ramos Jr. of El Paso, TX, passed away peacefully at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by Ramona, his wife of 55 years. Born to Raul Ramos and Catalina Alonzo Ramos on May 19, 1938, he was the second child of five siblings. Raul was a loving father to five daughters and an adoring grandfather to six grandchildren. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso attending Burleson Elementary, St. Mary's Catholic School and graduating with academic honors from Cathedral High School in 1956. He served in the United States Marines from 1957 to 1961. He married the love of his life in 1963 and started a family. In 1967, after many years in the grocery business, he ventured out on his own and started up a small business, Han-D-Pac Products, Inc. Fifty-three years later, it is still open for business. Preceded in death by his mother Catalina, brother Roberto and grandson Christopher. Survived by daughters: Romelia Juarez, Rosalie Venecia, Rosemarie Rubalcava, Roseanne Gandara and Rebecca Ramos; Sons-in-law: Francisco Juarez, Lewis Venecia, Ruben Rubalcava, Braulio Gandara; Grandchildren: Nicholas Venecia, Rebekah Rubalcava, Jacqueline Venecia, Benjamin Rubalcava, Luca Gandara and Maya Gandara; Siblings: Rebecca Ramos, Ricardo A. Ramos and Raquel Ramos Infante.Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn with a Vigil Service at 3 p.m. Funeral Service will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn Chapel. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park.