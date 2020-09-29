Raul Rey



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my wonderful father, Raul Rey on Saturday, September 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Dolores C. Rey and son Raul Rey, Jr. He is survived by his children, Rosalinda Andrade and her husband, Eric Andrade, Gustavo Rey and Rafael Rey. He had six grandchildren, Eric Jr, Matthew, Jessica, Brandon, Savanah and Michael and four great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Perches Funeral Home, 7580 Alameda Ave. Interment will be on October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery.









