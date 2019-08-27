Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raul Rodriguez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raul Rodriguez Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raul Rodriguez Jr. Obituary
Raul Rodriguez Jr.

61 - Raul Rodriguez Jr., 61 passed away in El Paso Texas on August 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan and never missed a game. He is survived by his father Raul Rodriguez Sr., sisters Julieta Aguirre, Rosa Wise and Thelma Barragan.

Visitation will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m.

A special thanks to Robert Granados for being a friend and for caring for our beloved Raul during his illness.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now