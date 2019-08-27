|
|
Raul Rodriguez Jr.
61 - Raul Rodriguez Jr., 61 passed away in El Paso Texas on August 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan and never missed a game. He is survived by his father Raul Rodriguez Sr., sisters Julieta Aguirre, Rosa Wise and Thelma Barragan.
Visitation will be held Thursday August 29, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m.
A special thanks to Robert Granados for being a friend and for caring for our beloved Raul during his illness.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 27, 2019