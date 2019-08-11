Resources
Raul Rojas Jr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Raul Rojas Jr.

November 15, 1959 - August 12, 2018

It wasn't supposed to be like this.

We had so many things still left to do.

Yet, we know you are still with us

As we struggle each day without you.

You left us with so many beautiful memories

Each have our special ones

But one thing we all share

Is the endless love you gave us.

Your life was a treasure,

and we thank God that we were blessed with such

an amazing and loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.

And even though we are torn apart,

your love will forever live in our hearts.

Miss you, love you forever,

your wife Patsy, and all your family

1st anniversary mass

St. Mark Catholic Church

August 12, 2019 8:30 a.m.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019
