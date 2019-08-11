|
|
In Loving Memory of
Raul Rojas Jr.
November 15, 1959 - August 12, 2018
It wasn't supposed to be like this.
We had so many things still left to do.
Yet, we know you are still with us
As we struggle each day without you.
You left us with so many beautiful memories
Each have our special ones
But one thing we all share
Is the endless love you gave us.
Your life was a treasure,
and we thank God that we were blessed with such
an amazing and loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother.
And even though we are torn apart,
your love will forever live in our hearts.
Miss you, love you forever,
your wife Patsy, and all your family
1st anniversary mass
St. Mark Catholic Church
August 12, 2019 8:30 a.m.
