Raul S. Mendoza



El Paso - Raul S. Mendoza, 93, of El Paso passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home. He was born November 19, 1926 to Anita Sanchez and Jose Mendoza in Big Spring, Texas.



He entered the United States Army in 1945 and after returning from WWII, he was married to Raquel Ramirez for 39 years and worked at Fort Bliss Commissary for 25 years until he retired. He loved to watch old westerns, had a propensity for speaking his mind, had a unique sense of humor and always loved his family.



Those left to cherish his memory are his four children, Toni Gonzalez, (James of El Paso, TX) Raquel Peterson, (José Bernalillo, NM) Guadalupe Barraza, (Nicolas El Paso, TX.) and Ricardo Mendoza, wife (Laura of Lubbock, TX ); ten grandchildren, 13 great grand children and four great-great grandchildren. Raul was preceded in death by his loving wife Raquel, son Raul Jr. and daughter Teresa and 4 brothers, Pepe, Willie, Carlos and Frank



Raul was buried with his wife at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.



Due to the pandemic, family will not be receiving friends at this time but memorial donations can be made in his name to Child Crisis Center.









