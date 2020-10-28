Raul SanchezEl Paso - The Sanchez Estrada family would like to communicate the passing of our brother Raul Sanchez October 25, 2020. Dr. Raul Sanchez Estrada was preceded by his parents Carlos and Genoveva Sanchez and his brothers Martin, Benjamin, and Agustin. He is survived by his wife Maria Isabel and his children Raul Jr., Nayeli, and his step children Karina and Josue. His brothers and sisters Arturo, Baltazar, Graciela, Maria Teresa, Carlos, Rosa Maria, Mariaelena, Juan, Manuel, and Salvador. Along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM with the Rosary at 3:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Homes-East, 750 N Carolina Dr. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mount Carmel Cemetery located at 401 S. Zaragoza Rd at 10:30 AM. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place and will be communicated upon arrival.