Socorro Funeral Home
11061 Socorro Rd.
El Paso, TX 79927
(915) 860-7084
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
131 S Zaragoza Rd
El Paso,, TX
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
131 S Zaragoza Rd
El Paso,, TX
Raul Vasquez Obituary
Raul Vasquez

Raul Vasquez, 94, passed away on November 24, 2019. Raul was born on June 14, 1925 in El Paso, TX where he attended Ysleta High School. Raul was preceded in death by his wife Monica; parents Leon and Maria Vasquez; brothers, Leo, Federico and Luis Miguel, all military veterans. Raul served in the United States Army in combat in the Pacific Islands and was awarded the bronze medal during World War II.

He is survived by his daughters: Palmania V. Smith, Martha V. Salazar, Olga V. Medrano, Margie V. Castanon, Monica V. Sanchez, Nellie V. Arroyo; his son Raul Vasquez Jr. and his brother Guillermo "Willie" Vasquez, also a military veteran, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Serving others was a huge part of Raul's day to day life. He was a member of VFW and the Catholic church. He loved to watch the LA Dodgers, which was his favorite team. He played soft pitch baseball in the hot corner and was inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame in 2015. Raul was retired from Chevron.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 8:00-9:15 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church located at 131 S Zaragoza Rd, El Paso, Texas 79907 followed by a 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at same church. Interment will follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors. Services entrusted to Socorro Funeral Home, 11061 Socorro Rd. El Paso, Texas 79927 (915) 860-7084. Socorrofuneralhome.com
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
