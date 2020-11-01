Ray Hernandez
El Paso - Ray Hernandez, 70, of El Paso, Texas, passed away October 25, 2020 he was born in El Paso, Texas on October 24, 1950. He graduated from Austin High School in 1969, where he played his favorite sport, football. He, then, went on to major in business and play football for his dream school/team, the Longhorns, at the University of Texas at Austin. After college, he traveled to various regions including Zaragoza, Spain and Mexico City. Ray was a confirmed bachelor until he met the love of his life, Pam Turley. Four years later, they were married in France where they also had their honeymoon. Two years later, they had a beautiful baby girl, Ashley Rae Turley - Hernandez.
Preceded in death by his beloved mother, Gloria Padilla Hernandez, and father, Leon Ramon Hernandez Sr. Ray was survived by his wife of 28 years, Pamela Joy Turley, and his daughter, Ashley Rae Turley - Hernandez. He is also survived by two brothers, Gilbert Hernandez (Silvia) and Steve Hernandez (Corinne), as well as many family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5th from 5-6pm for family, 6-9pm for friends and others in the chapel at Martin Funeral Home West on 128 N. Resler Dr. Those who want to pay their respects have another opportunity on Friday, November 6th at Martin Funeral Home West from 10:30-11:30am to be followed with a procession to Memorial Gardens in Santa Teresa, NM on McNutt Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
and/or The El Paso Humane Society.