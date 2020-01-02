Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
El Paso - Col. Ray O. Lundy expired December 24, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. He was born the fourth child to Hallie Keys and Seria Lundy, Sr. Ray is survived by his brothers, Pet Lundy and Clyde Lundy, and sister, Erma Jean Lundy. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 between the hours of 5 to 9p.m. at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915. The memorial service begins at 7p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
