Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Rayma Angelos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rayma Lynne O'Dell Angelos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rayma Lynne O'Dell Angelos Obituary
Rayma Lynne O'Dell Angelos

El Paso - Rayma Lynne O'Dell Angelos passed away on December 23, 2019. Born on June 16, 1934 in El Paso, she will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Jimmy Angelos, daughters Kate Watkins, Robyn Berry, Brigitte (Jim) Counts, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Marie O'Dell and her sister Phyllis Lucas. Celebrate her life with us on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Methodist Church, 700 Edgemere Boulevard. Flowers and contributions to St. Paul's Methodist Church are both welcome.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rayma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -