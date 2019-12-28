|
Rayma Lynne O'Dell Angelos
El Paso - Rayma Lynne O'Dell Angelos passed away on December 23, 2019. Born on June 16, 1934 in El Paso, she will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 64 years Jimmy Angelos, daughters Kate Watkins, Robyn Berry, Brigitte (Jim) Counts, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Marie O'Dell and her sister Phyllis Lucas. Celebrate her life with us on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Methodist Church, 700 Edgemere Boulevard. Flowers and contributions to St. Paul's Methodist Church are both welcome.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019