Raymond A. Rapisand Jr.
El Paso - Raymond A. Rapisand, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the age of 69. The previously announced memorial service on April 4, 2020 is being rescheduled to a future date to be determined when it is safe for Ray's family and friends to celebrate his life. Ray was the second oldest of five children born to Raymond A. Rapisand Sr. and his wife, Louise on March 25, 1950, in El Paso, Texas. Ray graduated from Cathedral High School and The University of Texas at El Paso with a degree in Business Administration. This led to a long career in the energy industry, resulting in a rich variety of noteworthy experiences in New Mexico, Colorado, California, Wyoming and Texas; places he called home. Ray was a deeply caring person and his passion, work ethic, courage and determination were an inspiration to all who knew him. He was passionate about the environment and wanted to help make the world a better place for future generations. He lobbied for efficient energy alternatives and clean-air initiatives. Foremost, he leaves a legacy of helping support the people and causes that were important to him. Ray's personal interests included sports, politics, gardening, putting up Christmas decorations and helping the needy. He enjoyed conversing on a variety of topics and whatever the interest or subject, he would jump in with both feet. He was fiercely loyal to the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Bears, and Alabama Crimson Tide who have lost a dedicated fan. He is survived by his sister Louise Rapisand; brother David Rapisand and wife Patti; sister Kathy Roark and husband Kurt; brother Michael Rapisand and wife Linda; many nieces and nephews and multiple dear friends, including his beloved cat, Kaspar. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Ray's honor to The Rapisand Family Endowment at UTEP to provide scholarships to students in need. Gifts can made online at https://givingto.utep.edu/Rapisand or contact Audrey Price (915) 747-8522 or [email protected]
"El Ray" will be deeply missed.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020