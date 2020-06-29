Raymond Anderson
Raymond Anderson

El Paso - Raymond Anderson, 87, peacefully passed away in his home on June 24, 2020, in El Paso, TX.

Raymond Anderson was born on March 30, 1933 in Atlanta, GA, to parents Adam Anderson and Evelyn Calhoun. He was an MP in the US Army and then worked at Asarco as Lead Supervisor where he retired.

Raymond Anderson is survived by his sister Thelma Singleton, his wife Lidia Anderson, of 51 years of marriage; his children, Raymundo Anderson, Ruben Anderson, Romelia Anderson, Yvonne Denton Anderson, Shirlie Wyatt, Alma Delia Anderson, Ana Lidia Anderson, Jesus Antonio Solis, Ana Arreola, Leonny Arreola, Patricia Arreola; his grandchildren; his great grandchildren; and his great great granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his father Adam Anderson, mother Evelyn Calhoun and sister Carolyn Anderson.




Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-Northeast
4631 Hondo Pass
El Paso, TX 79904
(915) 755-4494
