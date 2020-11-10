Raymond Bishara HazbounEl Paso - Raymond Bishara Hazboun, 90, of El Paso Texas, was called to be with our Lord on November 6, 2020.He was born in Bethlehem, Palestine on August 18, 1930. He was the son of Bishara Girius Hazboun and Afifee Nassar Hazboun. He was married to Noha Hattar Hazboun on January 9, 1971.Raymond was retired and had a lifelong career in head of maintenance and carpentry. He had a passion for gardening and Trap shooting where he acquired multiple awards and won many championships. Raymond was a kind, humble, good man who was greatly loved. He left an impression on everyone he encountered. His stories will be etched in the minds of so many.Raymond is survived by his wife Noha Hazboun and children Ramsey Hazboun and Jennifer Annabi. Grandchildren Raymond , Lauren and Warren Hazboun and Jeffrey, Julia, Jena, and Joseph Annabi. Sisters, Mary and Lydia Hazboun and many other loving nieces, nephews and relatives.A rosary and visitation will be held on the morning of Thursday November 12, 2020 from 8:30 am -10:30 am at Martin Funeral Home West. Mass will be at St. Sharbel Church with burial to follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be limited to 25 individuals at a time. Sadly, the mass and burial will be private for immediate family members only however, it will be live streamed on the Martin Funeral Home West Facebook page.