1/1
Raymond Bishara Hazboun
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Bishara Hazboun

El Paso - Raymond Bishara Hazboun, 90, of El Paso Texas, was called to be with our Lord on November 6, 2020.

He was born in Bethlehem, Palestine on August 18, 1930. He was the son of Bishara Girius Hazboun and Afifee Nassar Hazboun. He was married to Noha Hattar Hazboun on January 9, 1971.

Raymond was retired and had a lifelong career in head of maintenance and carpentry. He had a passion for gardening and Trap shooting where he acquired multiple awards and won many championships. Raymond was a kind, humble, good man who was greatly loved. He left an impression on everyone he encountered. His stories will be etched in the minds of so many.

Raymond is survived by his wife Noha Hazboun and children Ramsey Hazboun and Jennifer Annabi. Grandchildren Raymond , Lauren and Warren Hazboun and Jeffrey, Julia, Jena, and Joseph Annabi. Sisters, Mary and Lydia Hazboun and many other loving nieces, nephews and relatives.

A rosary and visitation will be held on the morning of Thursday November 12, 2020 from 8:30 am -10:30 am at Martin Funeral Home West. Mass will be at St. Sharbel Church with burial to follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be limited to 25 individuals at a time. Sadly, the mass and burial will be private for immediate family members only however, it will be live streamed on the Martin Funeral Home West Facebook page.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Rosary
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Martin Funeral Home West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home West
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
9155841234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved