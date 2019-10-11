|
|
Raymond Cano
El Paso - Raymond Cano passed into the gates of Heaven on October 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Socorro, Texas to his beloved parents Juan and Maria Cano. He graduated from Ysleta High School. He joined the Navy and was involved in the Korean War conflict. Raymond was assigned to the USS Frontier AD25 destroyer conflict. He retired from the El Paso Natural Gas company in 1991.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 63 years Betty Martinez Cano and by his beloved children and their families: Josephine and Andy Valdez, Raymond A. Jr. and Maria Cano, Rebecca and Robert Pichardo, Rachel and Christopher Aranas, 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm -9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina. Funeral mass will begin at 9:30am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Church, 131 S. Zaragoza. Committal service to follow at 11:00am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Raymond Cano III, Jose Martinez, Manny Cano, Ricky Alvarado, Santiago Pichardo, and John Alvarado. Honorary pallbearer will be his son Raymond A. Cano Jr.
The Family would like to thank global hospice care for the excellent care they provided to Mr. Cano and his family.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019