Raymond E. Thomsen
El Paso - Raymond E. Thomsen, 84, passed away Friday July 26, 2019. Retired as Lieutenant from Fire Department for 20 years of service. Received many awards for his service in the Army. Many people knew him as a Shriner and Jester. Survived by his wife Constance M. Thomsen of 55 years of marriage, 2 children Dennis L. Thomsen and Deborah Horrell wife of David Horrell, with 3 grandchildren Whitney N. Horrell, Pazellie A. Thomsen and proceeded in death Christopher R. Thomsen, one great granddaughter Aryonna R. Thomsen, along with his only living sibling of seven children Dorthy Matthes of Omaha Nebraska.
Published in El Paso Times on July 31, 2019