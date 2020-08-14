Raymond G. CrawfordEl Paso - With deep sorrow we regret to announce that Raymond G. Crawford, age 87, has fallen asleep in death as a result of complications from Covid19 on July 29, 2020, in El Paso, Texas.Raymond G. Crawford was born on May 16, 1933 in Windfield, Kansas. He was the oldest of 7 children to parents Lillie Mae Crawford and Raymond G. Crawford. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Chickasha, Oklahoma. He lettered in both basketball and football. He attended Langston College in Oklahoma.Raymond Crawford is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, Shirley Y. Crawford, of 64 years; his sons Raymond M. Crawford, Ashton S. Crawford; his grandsons Jason L. Crawford, Evan D. Crawford, Killian X. Cortes-Crawford; sister Mary Ward; brother Floyd Crawford; 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.He is preceded in death by his mother, Lillie Crawford, father Raymond G. Crawford, brothers Charles & Jerry Crawford and son Mark K. Crawford.Raymond Crawford served in the U.S. Army for 21 years. However, his ministry as an Elder and Pioneer as one of Jehovah's Witness was where he devoted over 40 years of his life. He took great pleasure in the Prison Ministry of 15+ years at the Sheriff's Annex and Sanchez State Prison.His family and friends will always remember him as a kind, compassionate, empathetic, generous and smiling person. He enjoyed traveling, music and his grandchildren.A Memorial talk is scheduled for August 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm on Zoom. All are welcome to attend and can contact his son Raymond M. Crawford for Zoom ID number and Password information. The family wish to thank Sunset Funeral Homes and Fort Bliss National Cemetery staff for their professional and courteous assistance.