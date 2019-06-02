|
|
Raymond James Bustillos
El Paso - Our world was blessed with the arrival of our forever smiling Raymond James "R.J." Bustillos to El Paso, Texas on April 5th, 1970. Born to beat all odds, R.J. survived many medical challenges to become one of the most caring and helpful individuals ever known. His personal accomplishments include an infectious positive attitude, graduate of Coronado High School, Gold medalist in Special Olympics swimming, track and basketball participant, therapeutic horsemanship rider, avid volunteer at Nazareth Living Center and Loretto Academy where he managed multiple sport teams and was the official paper shredder. Other famous attributes include family bartender (Arnold Palmer specialist) and dancer of every move you could possibly imagine. He was sadly let go on May 29, 2019 and was greeted by James R. Gelabert "Grandpop", James R. Gelabert "Little Jimmy" and Louise M. Gelabert "Grandma". He is survived by Angela C. Glover "Mom", Vanessa L. Glover "Sis", and Hector M. Glover "Dad". He will be remembered always for great hugs, helping us keep things in perspective and choosing to live a JOYOUS life serving others. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The R.J. Bustillos Memorial Scholarship Fund at Loretto Academy or The . Go Cowboys!
Celebration of life service June 2, 2019 4pm Loretto Academy Gymnasium
Funeral Mass June 3, 2019 10:30am St. Patrick's Cathedral. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West. www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on June 2, 2019