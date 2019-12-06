|
|
Raymond Mena
RAYMOND MENA, 88 (September 22, 1931 - December 5, 2019)
Ray Mena passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on December 5, 2019.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Tivi Mena, children Danny (Cecilia), Rick (Terri), Cecilia (Rick), ten grandchildren, Judy (Rex), Becky, Steven, Jacob, Nick, Leanne, Olivia (Freddy), Andy (Desiree), Ellie (Brandon), and Ben, four great-grandchildren, Rachel, Adrian, D'Angelo and Dominic. He enthusiastically awaited the arrival of his fifth great-grandchild, Nathan Andrew.
A native El Pasoan, Raymond Mena was one of El Paso's longest-running realtors, selling many houses in the central El Paso area since 1955. Ray never forgot a face or an address.
The center of his world was his family, he always looked forward to watching his children and grandchildren at sporting events and when they would visit.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Marcos and Maria de Jesus, and siblings Salvador, William, Roberto, Lupe, Esther, and Maria Elena.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9th at from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with the rosary set at 7 p.m. at St. Raphael Parish (2301 Zanzibar El Paso Tx, 79925). Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Raphael Parish with burial following at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Raymond's name to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Raphael Parish through https://straphaelconf.webs.com.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019