Raymond O. and Norma C. Balderas
Raymond O and Norma C Balderas

El Paso - Raymond O. Balderas age 84 died July 12, 2020 and Norma C. Balderas age 78 died July 14, 2020; due to Covid-19. After 61 years married, they remain together forever. Raymond spent most his life in the US Army and after continued his service with the civil service. Norma loved her arts and crafts. Both loved traveling. They are survived by Virginia B. Lara, daughter; Carlos D. Lara, son in law and Raymond A. Lara, grandson. Norma is also survived by brothers Jessie Cosio and Roger Cosio and sisters Rebecca Carroll and Mary Dopico. Service is private due to Covid-19.






Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
