Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Concord - Raymond Thomas Brochu passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at home surrounded by his loved ones. Ray was born in Concord, New Hampshire, on November 22, 1928 to Lucia and Henri Brochu. He joined the Army in January of 1948 and retired in April of 1978 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 after more than 30 years of distinguished service, completing multiple tours in both Korea and Vietnam. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who left an indelible mark on every life he touched. He is survived by his children and their partners, Debra Sawyer and Victor Padilla and Michael Brochu and Debra Garcia; grandchildren Ashley, Brian, Nathan, and Mason; and great grandchildren Dominique and Zoe; his brother Gerard; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of more than 35 years, Jeanne Brochu; his parents; and siblings Marie Rose, Robert, Arthur, Cecile, Irene, Therese, Leonard, Francis, and Marie Lorraine. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11am with a Funeral Service beginning 12pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave. followed by a Graveside Service at 2pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with full Military Honors.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 11, 2019
