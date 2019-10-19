|
|
Raymundo B. Alvarado
El Paso - Raymundo B. Alvarado, 85 years, born in El Paso, TX. Was called to be with Our Lord on Oct. 1 2019. Beloved Husband, Father and grandfather, a great cook, storyteller, who entertained family and friends with hilarious stories growing up in the Chihuahita neighborhood. He loved bowling and participated in bowling leagues at the Red Rooster Bowling Alley. He was also a member of Keglers Club for many years. Preceded in death by his high school sweetheart Emma, wife of 65 years. His four children, Raymundo Alvarado (Julie), Herlinda Stoudt (Carl), Rodolfo Alvarado, Edna Lerma, 9 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, survive him. Rosary to be held on October 20, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N. Carolina Dr., El Paso TX, 79915. Funeral Mass to be held on October 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. John Paul II 518 Gallagher, El Paso TX, 79915.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019