Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. A Funeral Mass will begin the following day at 9:00 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Cathedral, 1118 N. Mesa St. Committal Service to follow at 11:00 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson. All services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please Visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhome.net
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 27, 2019