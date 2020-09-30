Raymundo Jesus EscobedoEl Paso - On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Raymundo Jesus Escobedo, loving husband and father of nine children, passed away at the age of 90. Ray was born on February 5, 1930. He served his country in the United States Army as a young man. He worked in construction as an insulator and pursued a passion for cars and racing most of his adult life. In 1950, Ray married Eloise Saenz who preceded him in death in 2013. Together, they had nine children. Two of which, Terry (age 8) and Ernie (age 53) have also preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons Ray, Daniel, Edward, Alex and Ted Escobedo as well as his daughters, Jeannette Lucero and Ida Diaz. There are 12 grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren who mourn his loss. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Friday, October 02, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes-East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Mount Carmel Cemetery.