1/1
Raymundo Jesus Escobedo
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymundo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymundo Jesus Escobedo

El Paso - On Saturday, September 26, 2020, Raymundo Jesus Escobedo, loving husband and father of nine children, passed away at the age of 90. Ray was born on February 5, 1930. He served his country in the United States Army as a young man. He worked in construction as an insulator and pursued a passion for cars and racing most of his adult life. In 1950, Ray married Eloise Saenz who preceded him in death in 2013. Together, they had nine children. Two of which, Terry (age 8) and Ernie (age 53) have also preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons Ray, Daniel, Edward, Alex and Ted Escobedo as well as his daughters, Jeannette Lucero and Ida Diaz. There are 12 grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren who mourn his loss. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Friday, October 02, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes-East, 750 N. Carolina. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Mount Carmel Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
09:00 - 01:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Interment
02:00 PM
Mount Carmel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved