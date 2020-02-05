Services
Rebeca Cortinas Zamorano

Rebeca Cortinas Zamorano Obituary
Rebeca Cortinas Zamorano

On Wednesday, January 15,2020 Rebeca Cortinas Zamorano passed away at the age of 67.

Rebeca was born and resided in El Paso. A Bel Air High School graduate and 30-year employee with Federal Express, Rebeca was charismatic, caring and beloved mother and sister.

She is preceded in death by her parents Prospero and Victoria Cortinas, siblings David and Esther Cortinas, Feliciano Garcia and niece Aida Santiesteban. She is survived by her daughter Yvonne Z. Wright and family, siblings Felicitas Alvidrez, Rafael, Alfonso, Martha and Luis Cortinas.

Loving testimonials were given at a Memorial Service held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Perches Funeral Home located at 2280 Joe Battle Blvd., El Paso, TX 79938.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
