Rebecca Ann Delgado
Rebecca Ann Delgado

El Paso - Rebecca was born on June 20, 1951 in El Paso, Texas to Jose and Anita Delgado. She passed away peacefully at home on July 31, 2020 and is now resting peacefully at the side of our Lord.

As a graduate of Loretto Academy, class of '69; Becky found her calling as a Teachers Aide and worked and retired from the El Paso Independent School District.

Becky is survived by her sister Karen Long and brother-in-law Robert Long of Tucson, AZ.; her nephews Erik and Jason Long; and great nephew and great niece, Anthony and Mabel Long. Graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery East, on August 29, 2020 at 11:45.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
