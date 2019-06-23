|
|
Rebecca H. Dutro
Anthony - With much sorrow in how deeply she will be missed yet rejoicing in a love and service filled life, we announce the passing of our dear and beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Rebecca H. Dutro (Becky) who passed from mortality on June 19, 2019. No mother was ever so loving or ever so loved by her sons and by all others whose life she touched in and out of her family and church. Becky was born as the eighth of thirteen children on May 11, 1929 in Santa Rita, New Mexico to Felipe G. Huerta and Adela Cabrera Huerta. She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Warner Dutro, and two of his children, Warner Grant Dutro, and Sharon Dutro, and her sisters Alice Fedak, Jean Wing, and Mary Martinez, and her brother Bill Huerta along with several siblings who died in infancy. She is survived by siblings Danny Huerta (Mary Ellen-deceased), Sam Huerta (Ruth-surviving), and Robert Huerta (Phylis-surviving). She is also survived by her husband's daughter Rosalie Dutro and her 2 adoring sons Kenneth Dutro (Melody) and Richard Dutro as well as 9 grandchildren. She was a lifelong resident of Anthony, Texas serving as a pillar in the community having owned her own retail business for 10 years then retiring with Sears after 22 years. She served on the school board where her children attended school in Anthony, Texas, and was an enormous example of faith and an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having faithfully served the Lord in a variety of callings. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home West at 5054 Doniphan Dr and on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 670 E. Redd Rd in El Paso, Texas with services to follow at 11am. Graveside dedication will then follow at Memory Gardens of the Valley at 12:15 pm, at 4900 McNutt Rd, Santa Teresa, New Mexico.
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019