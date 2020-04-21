|
|
Rebecca Leigh King
El Paso - Rebecca Leigh King, 34, and her unborn child, Alexandra Paige Swank, of Harker Heights, TX left to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Rebecca was born in El Paso, Texas on September 21, 1985 and graduated from Irvin High School one year early in 2003. She joined the military in 2008 and served at Ft. Drum, NY. After military service, Rebecca furthered her education by earning her Bachelor of Arts and a master's degree in Business Administration & Human Resources Management from Ashford University. She later attended Walden University where she earned her Doctorate in Business Administration. Rebecca had previously worked as a real estate agent with BHGRE Bradfield Properties of Harker Heights. Rebecca maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her studies and graduated Summa Cum Laude at Ashford University. She was a member of the Golden Key International Honor Society, the Salute Veterans Honor Society and Sigma Alpha Pi. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist church where she was saved in 1999. Rebecca is survived by her son, Caiden King; parents Janet Reynolds and Jim Reynolds of El Paso; grandmother, Lillian Heller of El Paso; sister, Amber Plantaz, wife of Kris Plantaz of El Paso; brother, Daniel Reynolds, of El Paso, husband to Sanja Rosevska Reynolds, of Macedonia, and many aunts, uncles and cousins most of who reside in El Paso. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandfather, Emil Eric Heller, II of El Paso. Funeral Services are being handled by Funeraria del Angel Restlawn. Due to current city regulations, Thursday's and Friday's services at Hillcrest Baptist Church and interment at Restlawn Mausoleum will limited to immediate family members.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020