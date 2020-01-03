|
|
Rebecca Sanchez Ruiz
El Paso - Rebecca Sanchez Ruiz, age 69, died at her home in El Paso, TX surrounded by her loved ones, on December 31, 2019. She was a 1968 graduate of Austin High School. She went on to work as an administrative assistant for 34 years at various companies. In 1981, she met and married Richard Ruiz. She moved to Corpus Christi in 1982 with the love of her life, where they remained until moving back to El Paso in 2003.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard, their daughters, Erica (Levi) Puente of El Paso, Melanie (Tim) Miller of Kyle, TX, Amanda (George) Rios of League City, TX, 7 grandchildren, Abigal (Tyler), Sydney, Alyson, Joshua, Emily, Nicolas, Bella and 3 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Rylan and Violet. She is also survived by 4 siblings, Irene (Eddie) Martinez, Alice (Joe) Garibay, Jerry Sanchez (Irma Bennett), Sandra (Butch) Trusty, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Ofilia Sanchez.
Visitation will take place at Perches Funeral Home - West in El Paso on Sunday, January 5th from 5-9 p.m., Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, January 6th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvidere, at 10 a.m. Flowers can be sent to Perches Funeral Home, 6111 S Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020