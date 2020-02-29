Resources
Refugia (Cuca) Castillo

Refugia (Cuca) Castillo In Memoriam
Refugia (Cuca) Castillo

March 22, 1914 - February 29, 2004

It is going to be 16 years since this wonderful mother left us for a better place. She was born in her beloved Musquiz, Coahilla Mexico, met and married her life-long husband Andres Castillo from Floresville, Texas. Together they rasied seven children and made do with what little there was, never complaining. Cuca was loved by everyone and was ready to give a helping hand.

Rest in peace, Mom.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 29, 2020
