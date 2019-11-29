Resources
More Obituaries for Refugio Porras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Refugio Delia Porras

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Refugio Delia Porras Obituary
Refugio Delia Porras

El Paso - Lifelong El Paso resident Refugio Delia Porras 89 passed away November 22,2019 she is Survived by Brother-Rodolfo Carrillo, Sisters- Carmen Natividad, Maria Elena Morales, Cecilia D. Ortiz, Cousin- Ruth Carrillo. Special thanks to all the caregivers-Maria Lara, Lulu Lara, Alma Acosta, Karla Jaramillo, Veronica Sias. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 8:30am to 9:30am at FDA Central, with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Central.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Refugio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -