Refugio Delia Porras
El Paso - Lifelong El Paso resident Refugio Delia Porras 89 passed away November 22,2019 she is Survived by Brother-Rodolfo Carrillo, Sisters- Carmen Natividad, Maria Elena Morales, Cecilia D. Ortiz, Cousin- Ruth Carrillo. Special thanks to all the caregivers-Maria Lara, Lulu Lara, Alma Acosta, Karla Jaramillo, Veronica Sias. Visitation will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 8:30am to 9:30am at FDA Central, with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Central.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019