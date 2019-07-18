Services
Our Lady of Mt Carmel
131 S Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79907
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Church
131 S. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX
Refugio Y. Telles


1931 - 2019
Refugio Y. Telles Obituary
Refugio Y. Telles

Livermore, CA - November 8, 1931 - June 20, 2019

A Memorial Celebration Mass for Refugio Y. Telles will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Mt. Carmel Church, 131 S. Zaragoza, El Paso, with Rev.Miguel Briseno officiating.

Refugio, 87, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong resident of Socorro, TX and a member of the Catholic Church. Cuca retired from Hybritex Automotive Controls in El Paso, TX after several years of service and dedication. She is preceded in death by her husband Reymundo Telles, daughter, Lucille Telles, parents; Juan Ytuarte, Trinidad R. Ytuarte, brothers; Jose R. Ytuarte, Juan Fernando Ytuarte, Guerrero Ituarte, Jose Manuel Ytuarte and sisters; Paz Ituarte Avila, Baldomera Ytuarte Quesada, Maria Ytuarte Lopez. Survived by sons; Gilbert (Darlina), Alfredo, Ernesto (Laura), and Norman Telles, daughters; Dora T. (Alfredo) Morales, Gloria T. Garay, Aurora T. Garza, Cynthia T. (Joe) Garay, 20 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, sister, Felicitas Ytuarte Guerra. Visitation for Refugio was held Tuesday, July 2, at St. Michael's Catholic Church followed by Mass July 3.
Published in El Paso Times on July 18, 2019
