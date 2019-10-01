|
Reginald "Ronnie" Chavez
El Paso - MSG (Ret) Reginald "Ronnie" Chavez husband, father, grandfather, soldier recently passed away surrounded by his family. He was born December 23, 1938 in Santa Clara New Mexico to Eduardo Chavez and Magdalena Terrazas Chavez. His dedication to the military first started in the Army National Guard in Ft. Bayard NM and then onto full active duty at Ft. Bliss Texas. For 28 years he honorably performed his duty traveling around the world protecting the freedom we all hold dear earning several accolades including the Bronze Star. After retirement, he went on to work for the Ysleta Independent School District for another 16 years where he supervised the maintenance of school grounds. He was a life time member of the VFW, a 4th degree Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Scout Master and a life time member of the Disabled American Veterans. He is survived by his loving wife Lucille A Chavez of 57 years, 3 children, Reginald R Chavez Jr., Deanna L. Chavez, Ricardo R Chavez and two grandchildren John-Edge Liming and Karrington S. Denig. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the , https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 between 5 - 9 PM at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn at 8817 Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso with the Rosary starting at 7 PM. The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at 9025 Diana Drive in Northeast El Paso. Burial services will be held at Ft. Bayard National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times on Oct. 1, 2019