Remigio J. Martinez
El Paso - On Friday, September 6th, 2019, Remigio J. Martinez, loving brother, husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 94. Remy, as he was called by those that knew and loved him, was born March 1925 in El Paso, TX to Pedro Martinez and Consuelo Rubalcava Martinez.
He was proud to have served his country in the United States Navy during WWII from 1942 to 1945. He returned to El Paso where he had met and married his sweetheart Maria Luisa, whom he called "Mary Lou", and raised their four childrren. He was recognized and awarded top Sales Representative for Sandoval News Service several times before retirement. Remy will be remembered for his love of family, endearing sense of humor, and devotion to his Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings Enrique, Ruben, Magdalena, and Consuelo. Survived by his brother Pete, sister Alicia, his children Elva Martinez [Joe], Norma Kernz, Lili Delatorre [Jorge], Mike Martinez [Irma], and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Drive, El Paso, TX 79912. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 8:30 am at St. Patrick Cathedral Cathedral, 1118 North Mesa, El Paso, TX 79902 with a Graveside Service to follow at 10:30 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 10, 2019