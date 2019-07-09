|
|
In Loving Memory of
Renate Curless "Renee"
7/9/1939 to 10/12/1992
Happy Birthday My Love!
It has been 29 years since the Lord gave
you wings and asked you to do so many things;
Guardian Angel and guiding light steering
us through the darkest night.
Though our tears still fall and our hearts still ache, we feel your love each day we wake and as we take each day in stride we know you are there, by our side.Beautiful memories of the love and life of an amazing mother, my best friend, my wife.
God Bless You
Love you forever,
Your Loving
Husband Charles
Your sons Charles, Duane and Jeffery
Published in El Paso Times from July 9 to July 10, 2019