In Loving Memory of

7/9/1939 to 10/12/1992

Happy Birthday My Love!

It has been 29 years since the Lord gave

you wings and asked you to do so many things;

Guardian Angel and guiding light steering

us through the darkest night.



Though our tears still fall and our hearts still ache, we feel your love each day we wake and as we take each day in stride we know you are there, by our side.Beautiful memories of the love and life of an amazing mother, my best friend, my wife.



God Bless You

Love you forever,

Your Loving

Husband Charles

Your sons Charles, Duane and Jeffery
Published in El Paso Times from July 9 to July 10, 2019
