Rene Moreno Jr.
El Paso - Rene Moreno Jr. 18, passed away September 4, 2019 and was to be a 2020 graduate form Bel Air High School. He was a loving and giving son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin. He always thought of others before himself. That was evident with his decision to generously donate his organs, so that it may help end the suffering, and improve the quality of life of others. We take comfort in knowing his loving and generous spirit will live forever. A visitation will take place Thursday, September 12 from 5pm-9pm with a vigil at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N Carolina Dr. El Paso, TX 79915. Funeral mass will take place on Friday, September 13 at 9am at Cristo Rey Catholic Church. Burial to follow in Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hillcrest-Carolina (915)598-3332 a "Dignity" Memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 11, 2019