In Loving Memory of
Rene Xavier Aguilar Jr.
March 4, 1985 - January 22, 2019
We didn't know you would be leaving so soon. You left without a kiss, a warm embrace, a final goodbye. If we could only see your smile, hear your voice, sit and talk with you a while; be together one last time. We know that you are always shining down on us from heaven. We will forever cherish the memories we have of our beloved "Nene."
Loving and missing you, Your Family
1st "Angelversary" Mass January 22, 2020 7:30 am at St. Luke Catholic Church
Published in El Paso Times on Jan. 19, 2020